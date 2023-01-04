OnePlus 11 vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus VS OnePlus 11 Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 803K)

67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 803K) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Comes with 675 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4325 mAh

Comes with 675 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4325 mAh Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 15% higher pixel density (525 vs 458 PPI)

15% higher pixel density (525 vs 458 PPI) Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus NVMe

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus NVMe CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1724 and 1501 points

15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1724 and 1501 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus 11 Price Apple iPhone 14 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 525 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.7% PWM - 59 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 14 Plus 804 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP54 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 11 +3% 89.7% iPhone 14 Plus 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 100 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:25 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:47 hr Watching video - 17:29 hr Gaming - 06:12 hr Standby - 146 hr General battery life OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 14 Plus 41:09 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9 Focal length 25 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 14 Plus 135 Video quality OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 14 Plus 146 Generic camera score OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 14 Plus 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2023 September 2022 Release date January 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Plus.