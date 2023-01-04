Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 11 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 65 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1292K versus 376K)
  • Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (32:53 vs 22:33 hours)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 18W)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (762 against 605 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 5-years and 5-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Handles Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 11 and Apple iPhone X crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 11
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 99.3%
PWM 361 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 11 +26%
762 nits
iPhone X
605 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 11 +8%
89.7%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 11 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A11 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple GPU
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 11 +57%
1461
iPhone X
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 11 +94%
4824
iPhone X
2489
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 11 +243%
1292319
iPhone X
376769
CPU 268819 124881
GPU 581162 115568
Memory 249222 60636
UX 198185 79405
Total score 1292319 376769
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 11 +259%
12675
iPhone X
3532
Max surface temperature 48.1 °C 45.7 °C
Stability 58% 62%
Graphics test 75 FPS 21 FPS
Graphics score 12675 3532
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM OxygenOS 13 -
OS size 37 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh
Max charge power 100 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:04 hr 07:08 hr
Watching video 16:41 hr 09:17 hr
Gaming 06:02 hr 04:04 hr
Standby 97 hr 84 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 11 +46%
32:53 hr
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
OnePlus 11
85.7 dB
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2023 September 2017
Release date January 2023 November 2017
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W -
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
    - The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.

