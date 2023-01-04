OnePlus 11 vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 65 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
- 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1292K versus 376K)
- Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Shows 46% longer battery life (32:53 vs 22:33 hours)
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 18W)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (762 against 605 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 5-years and 5-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Handles Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- Weighs 31 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
63
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
39
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
97
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
61
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.1:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.7%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|99.3%
|PWM
|361 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|174 g (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|IP67
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 11 +57%
1461
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 11 +94%
4824
2489
|CPU
|268819
|124881
|GPU
|581162
|115568
|Memory
|249222
|60636
|UX
|198185
|79405
|Total score
|1292319
|376769
|Max surface temperature
|48.1 °C
|45.7 °C
|Stability
|58%
|62%
|Graphics test
|75 FPS
|21 FPS
|Graphics score
|12675
|3532
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
|-
|OS size
|37 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Max charge power
|100 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:22 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|11:04 hr
|07:08 hr
|Watching video
|16:41 hr
|09:17 hr
|Gaming
|06:02 hr
|04:04 hr
|Standby
|97 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
97
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2023
|September 2017
|Release date
|January 2023
|November 2017
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 100 W
|-
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
- The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.
