Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 53 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.