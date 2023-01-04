Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 11 vs Zenfone 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Asus Zenfone 10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • Has a 0.78 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 30W)
  • 18% higher pixel density (525 vs 445 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (35:21 vs 32:53 hours)
  • Handles wireless charging up to
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 11 and Asus Zenfone 10 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 11
vs
Zenfone 10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.92 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 445 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 361 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 11
768 nits
Zenfone 10 +5%
808 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 11 +6%
89.7%
Zenfone 10
84.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 11 and Asus Zenfone 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 11
1474
Zenfone 10 +2%
1497
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 11
4883
Zenfone 10 +5%
5149
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 11
1297726
Zenfone 10
1298997
CPU 268819 272112
GPU 581162 585095
Memory 249222 262797
UX 198185 174153
Total score 1297726 1298997
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 48.1 °C -
Stability 58% -
Graphics test 75 FPS -
Graphics score 12676 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 -
OS size 37 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Max charge power 100 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:04 hr 12:59 hr
Watching video 16:41 hr 17:17 hr
Gaming 06:02 hr 04:25 hr
Standby 97 hr 104 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 11
32:53 hr
Zenfone 10 +8%
35:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
OnePlus 11
85.7 dB
Zenfone 10
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2023 June 2023
Release date January 2023 July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W Yes, 30 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
    - The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 11. It has a better display, camera, software, and design.

