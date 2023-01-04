OnePlus 11 vs Honor Magic 5 Ultimate VS OnePlus 11 Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 14% higher pixel density (525 vs 460 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (525 vs 460 PPI) Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 5000 mAh Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 20.1:9 19.54:9 PPI 525 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1800 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 91% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus 11 767 nits Magic 5 Ultimate n/a

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 217 g (7.65 oz) Waterproof IP54 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass - Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 11 89.7% Magic 5 Ultimate +1% 91%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13 MagicOS 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5450 mAh Charge power 100 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes Full charging time 0:22 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 11:55 hr - Watching video 15:34 hr - Gaming 05:06 hr - Standby 105 hr - General battery life OnePlus 11 33:37 hr Magic 5 Ultimate n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 115° 122° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4096 x 3072 Aperture f/2.4 - Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2023 March 2023 Release date January 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Magic 5 Ultimate: - The back panel is made of eco-leather.

Conclusion If the battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 11.