OnePlus 11 vs Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro VS OnePlus 11 Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 Shows 34% longer battery life (33:37 vs 25:00 hours)

Shows 34% longer battery life (33:37 vs 25:00 hours) 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 931K)

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 931K) Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 14% higher pixel density (525 vs 460 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (525 vs 460 PPI) Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 100W

Supports wireless charging up to 100W Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (956 against 762 nits)

Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (956 against 762 nits) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 20.1:9 19.54:9 PPI 525 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 93% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 94.7% PWM - 119 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus 11 762 nits Honor Magic 4 Pro +25% 956 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) 9.15 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 215 g (7.58 oz) Waterproof IP54 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 11 89.7% Honor Magic 4 Pro +4% 93%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 13 Magic UI 6 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 100 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (100 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 12 min) Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:55 hr 09:14 hr Watching video 15:34 hr 11:47 hr Gaming 05:06 hr 05:28 hr Standby 105 hr 68 hr General battery life OnePlus 11 +34% 33:37 hr Honor Magic 4 Pro 25:00 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 115° 122° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.4 - Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 11 n/a Honor Magic 4 Pro 138 Video quality OnePlus 11 n/a Honor Magic 4 Pro 109 Generic camera score OnePlus 11 n/a Honor Magic 4 Pro 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 11 n/a Honor Magic 4 Pro 88.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2023 February 2022 Release date January 2023 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro.