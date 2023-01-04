OnePlus 11 vs Huawei Honor Magic 5 VS OnePlus 11 Huawei Honor Magic 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 1000K)

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 1000K) 20% higher pixel density (525 vs 439 PPI)

20% higher pixel density (525 vs 439 PPI) Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus 11 Price Huawei Honor Magic 5 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1224 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 20.1:9 19.76:9 PPI 525 ppi 439 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 90.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus 11 762 nits Honor Magic 5 n/a

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof IP54 - Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 11 89.7% Honor Magic 5 +1% 90.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13 Magic UI 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 100 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes Full charging time 0:22 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 11:55 hr - Watching video 15:34 hr - Gaming 05:06 hr - Standby 105 hr - General battery life OnePlus 11 33:37 hr Honor Magic 5 n/a Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 115° 122° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4096 x 3072 Aperture f/2.4 - Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2023 February 2023 Release date January 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 11. It has a better performance, camera, connectivity, and sound.