OnePlus 11 vs Huawei Mate 60
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 60, which is powered by Huawei Kirin 9000S and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 66W)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- 22% higher pixel density (525 vs 431 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1479 and 919 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Handles wireless charging up to 50W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
91
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
93
66
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
98
91*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
87
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.69 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1212 x 2616 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.1:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|431 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.7%
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|-
|PWM
|361 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.95 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|209 g (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP64
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Huawei Kirin 9000S
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2620 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|-
|GPU shading units
|2560
|-
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481.6 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 11 +61%
1479
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 11 +68%
4887
2905
|CPU
|268819
|-
|GPU
|581162
|-
|Memory
|249222
|-
|UX
|198185
|-
|Total score
|1308105
|-
|Max surface temperature
|48.1 °C
|-
|Stability
|63%
|-
|Graphics test
|75 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|12679
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
|-
|OS size
|37 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4750 mAh
|Max charge power
|100 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|0:22 hr
|0:31 hr
|Web browsing
|11:04 hr
|-
|Watching video
|16:41 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:02 hr
|-
|Standby
|97 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|3840 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|25 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
134
Video quality
121
Generic camera score
127
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2023
|August 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 100 W
|Yes, 66 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
- The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, gaming, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 60.
