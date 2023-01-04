Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 11 vs Mate 60 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 11 vs Huawei Mate 60

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 60, which is powered by Huawei Kirin 9000S and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 66W)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • 22% higher pixel density (525 vs 431 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1479 and 919 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 11 and Huawei Mate 60 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.69 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1212 x 2616 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 361 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 11
772 nits
Mate 60
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 209 g (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP64 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 11
89.7%
Mate 60
89.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 11 and Huawei Mate 60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Huawei Kirin 9000S
Max clock 3200 MHz 2620 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 -
GPU shading units 2560 -
GPU clock 680 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 11 +61%
1479
Mate 60
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 11 +68%
4887
Mate 60
2905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 11
1308105
Mate 60
n/a
CPU 268819 -
GPU 581162 -
Memory 249222 -
UX 198185 -
Total score 1308105 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 11
12679
Mate 60
n/a
Max surface temperature 48.1 °C -
Stability 63% -
Graphics test 75 FPS -
Graphics score 12679 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 -
OS size 37 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4750 mAh
Max charge power 100 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:04 hr -
Watching video 16:41 hr -
Gaming 06:02 hr -
Standby 97 hr -
General battery life
OnePlus 11
32:53 hr
Mate 60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
OnePlus 11
85.7 dB
Mate 60
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2023 August 2023
Release date January 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W Yes, 66 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
    - The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 60.

