86 out of 100
OnePlus 11
VS
67 out of 100
Motorola Edge (2022)
OnePlus 11
Motorola Edge (2022)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 527K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (525 vs 399 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 30W)
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 35 grams less

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 11 and Motorola Edge (2022) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 11
vs
Edge (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 361 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 11
769 nits
Edge (2022)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 170 g (6 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP52
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 11 +2%
89.7%
Edge (2022)
88.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 11 and Motorola Edge (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 1050
Max clock 3200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G610 MC3
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 11 +97%
1483
Edge (2022)
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 11 +126%
4879
Edge (2022)
2157
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 11 +147%
1301387
Edge (2022)
527465
CPU 268819 137500
GPU 581162 159729
Memory 249222 96303
UX 198185 129591
Total score 1301387 527465
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 11 +406%
12677
Edge (2022)
2504
Max surface temperature 48.1 °C -
Stability 58% 98%
Graphics test 75 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 12677 2504
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 11705
Video editing - 7116
Photo editing - 25845
Data manipulation - 9534
Writing score - 16743
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 -
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 13 -
OS size 37 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 100 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:04 hr -
Watching video 16:41 hr -
Gaming 06:02 hr -
Standby 97 hr -
General battery life
OnePlus 11
32:53 hr
Edge (2022)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm 0.7 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
OnePlus 11
85.7 dB
Edge (2022)
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2023 August 2022
Release date January 2023 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W Yes, 30 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
    - The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
