OnePlus 11 vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra VS OnePlus 11 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)

33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh

Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 1091K)

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 1091K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1462 and 1268 points

15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1462 and 1268 points Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (1042 against 767 nits)

Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (1042 against 767 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9 PPI 525 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1250 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 96.1% PWM - 720 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus 11 767 nits Edge 30 Ultra +36% 1042 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz) Waterproof IP54 IP52 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 11 89.7% Edge 30 Ultra +1% 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size - 19 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4610 mAh Charge power 100 W 125 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (95% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:55 hr 11:04 hr Watching video 15:34 hr 15:48 hr Gaming 05:06 hr 05:25 hr Standby 105 hr 105 hr General battery life OnePlus 11 +2% 33:37 hr Edge 30 Ultra 32:57 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 16384 x 12288 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Depth lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4576 x 3296 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 0.61 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness OnePlus 11 n/a Edge 30 Ultra 90.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2023 September 2022 Release date January 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.