OnePlus 11 vs Motorola Edge 40 Pro VS OnePlus 11 Motorola Edge 40 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 394 PPI)

33% higher pixel density (525 vs 394 PPI) Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Shows 16% longer battery life (38:53 vs 33:37 hours)

Shows 16% longer battery life (38:53 vs 33:37 hours) Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (1049 against 767 nits)

Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (1049 against 767 nits) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9 PPI 525 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1100 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus 11 767 nits Edge 40 Pro +37% 1049 nits

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 161.16 mm (6.34 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP54 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 11 89.7% Edge 40 Pro +1% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13 My UX

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 100 W 125 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (83% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:55 hr 12:15 hr Watching video 15:34 hr 20:50 hr Gaming 05:06 hr 04:42 hr Standby 105 hr 124 hr General battery life OnePlus 11 33:37 hr Edge 40 Pro +16% 38:53 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4576 x 3296 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 0.61 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2023 April 2023 Release date January 2023 April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.