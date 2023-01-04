OnePlus 11 vs Motorola Edge X30
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Motorola Edge X30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 982K)
- 34% higher pixel density (525 vs 393 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1501 and 1206 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge X30
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.7%
|87.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|-
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2236 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 11 +24%
1501
1206
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 11 +43%
5132
3580
|CPU
|295159
|216912
|GPU
|574508
|426031
|Memory
|268112
|161391
|UX
|203301
|170743
|Total score
|1341245
|982118
|Stability
|-
|72%
|Graphics test
|77 FPS
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|12894
|9531
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|15710
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (3rd and 51st place)
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
|MYUI 3.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|100 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 10 min)
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|0:25 hr
|0:36 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|-
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2023
|December 2021
|Release date
|January 2023
|December 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.
