Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Motorola Edge X30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 982K)
  • 34% higher pixel density (525 vs 393 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1501 and 1206 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge X30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 11
vs
Edge X30

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 11 +2%
89.7%
Edge X30
87.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 11 and Motorola Edge X30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 11 +24%
1501
Edge X30
1206
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 11 +43%
5132
Edge X30
3580
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 11 +37%
1341245
Edge X30
982118
CPU 295159 216912
GPU 574508 426031
Memory 268112 161391
UX 203301 170743
Total score 1341245 982118
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 11 +35%
12894
Edge X30
9531
Stability - 72%
Graphics test 77 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 12894 9531
PCMark 3.0 score - 15710
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (3rd and 51st place)
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 13 MYUI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 100 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:25 hr 0:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2023 December 2021
Release date January 2023 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.

