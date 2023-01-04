Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 11 vs Motorola ThinkPhone – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Motorola ThinkPhone, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (525 vs 399 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1302K versus 1073K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1473 and 1289 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola ThinkPhone
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (38:11 vs 33:37 hours)
  • Delivers 39% higher peak brightness (1075 against 773 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes -
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 11
773 nits
Motorola ThinkPhone +39%
1075 nits

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 158.76 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 74.38 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) 8.26 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 680 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 11 +21%
1302727
Motorola ThinkPhone
1073759
CPU 268819 233919
GPU 581162 473423
Memory 249222 179310
UX 198185 183568
Total score 1302727 1073759
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 55% -
Graphics test 75 FPS -
Graphics score 12662 -
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (7th and 38th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 My UX

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 100 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:55 hr 12:10 hr
Watching video 15:34 hr 16:50 hr
Gaming 05:06 hr 05:15 hr
Standby 105 hr 140 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 11
33:37 hr
Motorola ThinkPhone +14%
38:11 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2023 January 2023
Release date January 2023 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola ThinkPhone.

