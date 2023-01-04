Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 11 vs Phone (2) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Nothing Phone (2), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Phone (2) was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 34% higher pixel density (525 vs 393 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 33W)
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1289K versus 1127K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (2)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 11 and Nothing Phone (2) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 11
vs
Phone (2)

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes -
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% -
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 361 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 11
761 nits
Phone (2)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP53
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 11
89.7%
Phone (2)
n/a

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 11 and Nothing Phone (2) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 680 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 11 +18%
1469
Phone (2)
1243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 11 +28%
4849
Phone (2)
3797
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 11 +14%
1289291
Phone (2)
1127313
CPU 268819 -
GPU 581162 -
Memory 249222 -
UX 198185 -
Total score 1289291 1127313
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 11
12676
Phone (2)
n/a
Max surface temperature 48.1 °C -
Stability 58% -
Graphics test 75 FPS -
Graphics score 12676 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 Nothing OS 2.0
OS size 37 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh
Max charge power 100 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:04 hr -
Watching video 16:41 hr -
Gaming 06:02 hr -
Standby 97 hr -
General battery life
OnePlus 11
32:53 hr
Phone (2)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 )
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
OnePlus 11
85.7 dB
Phone (2)
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2023 July 2023
Release date January 2023 July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W Not included
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
    - The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.

