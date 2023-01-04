Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 11 vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 11 vs 10 Pro

OnePlus 11
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1351K versus 1002K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1502 and 983 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 11
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 342 Hz
Response time - 11 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 11
n/a
10 Pro
782 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 11
89.7%
10 Pro
90%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 11 +53%
1502
10 Pro
983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 11 +50%
5159
10 Pro
3450
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 11 +35%
1351396
10 Pro
1002447
CPU 295159 227709
GPU 574508 430176
Memory 268112 160925
UX 203301 175122
Total score 1351396 1002447
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 11
n/a
10 Pro
9553
Stability - 64%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9553
PCMark 3.0 score - 11810
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (2nd and 42nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM OxygenOS 13 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 100 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:25 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:13 hr
Watching video - 13:54 hr
Gaming - 05:09 hr
Standby - 100 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 11
n/a
10 Pro
30:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 150°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 11
n/a
10 Pro
132
Video quality
OnePlus 11
n/a
10 Pro
110
Generic camera score
OnePlus 11
n/a
10 Pro
127

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 11
n/a
10 Pro
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2023 January 2022
Release date January 2023 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (42.3%)
15 (57.7%)
Total votes: 26

