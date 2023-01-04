OnePlus 11 vs 10 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1351K versus 1002K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1502 and 983 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
99
93
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
97
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
89
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.7%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.3%
|PWM
|-
|342 Hz
|Response time
|-
|11 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 4 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|-
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2236 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 11 +53%
1502
983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 11 +50%
5159
3450
|CPU
|295159
|227709
|GPU
|574508
|430176
|Memory
|268112
|160925
|UX
|203301
|175122
|Total score
|1351396
|1002447
|Stability
|-
|64%
|Graphics test
|-
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9553
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11810
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (2nd and 42nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|-
|32 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|100 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 10 min)
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:25 hr
|0:32 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:54 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:09 hr
|Standby
|-
|100 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3.3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|150°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
132
Video quality
110
Generic camera score
127
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|-
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2023
|January 2022
|Release date
|January 2023
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10 Pro.
