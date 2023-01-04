Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10R – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 786K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 394 PPI)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1156 and 1003 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 11
vs
OnePlus 10R

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 11
772 nits
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 11 +2%
89.7%
OnePlus 10R
87.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock - 912 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 11 +15%
1156
OnePlus 10R
1003
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 11 +32%
4944
OnePlus 10R
3736
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 11 +65%
1301915
OnePlus 10R
786697
CPU 268819 194198
GPU 581162 309422
Memory 249222 146279
UX 198185 136103
Total score 1301915 786697
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 11 +126%
12692
OnePlus 10R
5621
Stability 53% 99%
Graphics test 75 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 12692 5621
PCMark 3.0 score - 11085
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM OxygenOS 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 100 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:55 hr -
Watching video 15:34 hr -
Gaming 05:06 hr -
Standby 105 hr -
General battery life
OnePlus 11
33:37 hr
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2023 April 2022
Release date January 2023 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.

