OnePlus 11R vs Apple iPhone 14
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus 11R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 7, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh
- Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1043K versus 827K)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1741 and 1330 points
- Weighs 32 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
87
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.74 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.1:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|451 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1450 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|60 Hz
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.34 mm (6.43 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|74.43 mm (2.93 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1200 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1330
iPhone 14 +31%
1741
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4261
iPhone 14 +13%
4798
|CPU
|-
|212927
|GPU
|-
|344469
|Memory
|-
|130488
|UX
|-
|132690
|Total score
|1043626
|827382
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9429
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 16 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
|-
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3279 mAh
|Charge power
|100 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:31 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:45 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:25 hr
|Standby
|-
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|24 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
135
Video quality
146
Generic camera score
133
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|-
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|September 2022
|Release date
|February 2023
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 11R.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2