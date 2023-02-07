Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus 11R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 7, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6

Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of OnePlus 11R and Google Pixel 6 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities