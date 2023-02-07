OnePlus 11R vs Google Pixel 6a
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus 11R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 7, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 18W)
- 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1055K versus 767K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Weighs 26 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
78
67
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
87
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
82
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.74 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.1:9
|20:9
|PPI
|451 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1450 nits
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|83%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|96.9%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.34 mm (6.43 inches)
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|Width
|74.43 mm (2.93 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|178 g (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Google Tensor
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1308
Pixel 6a +3%
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 11R +28%
4219
3300
|CPU
|250084
|208269
|GPU
|451685
|305908
|Memory
|178158
|110039
|UX
|178434
|144068
|Total score
|1055515
|767798
|Max surface temperature
|-
|41.4 °C
|Stability
|63%
|56%
|Graphics test
|62 FPS
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|10506
|6245
|Web score
|-
|6108
|Video editing
|-
|5710
|Photo editing
|-
|17711
|Data manipulation
|-
|9242
|Writing score
|-
|15465
AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores (43rd and 149th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 16 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|14.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4410 mAh
|Max charge power
|100 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:51 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:54 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:44 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|-
|91 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
133
Video quality
126
Generic camera score
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|-
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|May 2022
|Release date
|February 2023
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 100 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3