Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus 11R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 7, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 18W)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1055K versus 767K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 11R and Google Pixel 6a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 11R
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 451 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 11R
n/a
Pixel 6a
868 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.34 mm (6.43 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 74.43 mm (2.93 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 11R +8%
90%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 11R and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor
Max clock 3190 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 900 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 11R
1308
Pixel 6a +3%
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 11R +28%
4219
Pixel 6a
3300
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 11R +37%
1055515
Pixel 6a
767798
CPU 250084 208269
GPU 451685 305908
Memory 178158 110039
UX 178434 144068
Total score 1055515 767798
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 11R +68%
10506
Pixel 6a
6245
Max surface temperature - 41.4 °C
Stability 63% 56%
Graphics test 62 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 10506 6245
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 6108
Video editing - 5710
Photo editing - 17711
Data manipulation - 9242
Writing score - 15465
AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores (43rd and 149th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM OxygenOS 13 Stock Android
OS size - 14.3 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Max charge power 100 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:54 hr
Watching video - 16:44 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 91 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 11R
n/a
Pixel 6a
32:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
OnePlus 11R
n/a
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 May 2022
Release date February 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
