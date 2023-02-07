Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 11R vs Pixel 7a – which one to choose?

OnePlus 11R vs Google Pixel 7a

82 out of 100
OnePlus 11R
VS
71 out of 100
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus 11R
Google Pixel 7a

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus 11R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 7, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 20W)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1055K versus 768K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4385 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 8.2% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 18W
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 11R and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 11R
vs
Pixel 7a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 451 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 163.34 mm (6.43 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 74.43 mm (2.93 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 11R +10%
90%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 11R and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 3190 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 11R +37%
1055515
Pixel 7a
768394
CPU 250084 -
GPU 451685 -
Memory 178158 -
UX 178434 -
Total score 1055515 768394
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 11R
10506
Pixel 7a
n/a
Stability 63% -
Graphics test 62 FPS -
Graphics score 10506 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (44th and 149th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 Stock Android

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 100 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (18 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 May 2023
Release date February 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 11R and OnePlus 10T 5G
2. OnePlus 11R and Apple iPhone 14
3. OnePlus 11R and OnePlus 10R
4. OnePlus 11R and OnePlus 11
5. OnePlus 11R and Apple iPhone 13
6. Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel 6
7. Google Pixel 7a and Apple iPhone 13
8. Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel 6a
9. Google Pixel 7a and Apple iPhone 14
10. Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel 7 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский