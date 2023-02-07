OnePlus 11R vs Google Pixel 7a
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus 11R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 7, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R
- Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 20W)
- 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1055K versus 768K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4385 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 8.2% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Handles wireless charging up to 18W
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
65
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
78
67
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
87
63*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94*
75*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
87
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.74 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.1:9
|20:9
|PPI
|451 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1450 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|81.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.34 mm (6.43 inches)
|152 mm (5.98 inches)
|Width
|74.43 mm (2.93 inches)
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|193.5 g (6.83 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~1153 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4219
|CPU
|250084
|-
|GPU
|451685
|-
|Memory
|178158
|-
|UX
|178434
|-
|Total score
|1055515
|768394
|Stability
|63%
|-
|Graphics test
|62 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|10506
|-
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (44th and 149th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 16 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4385 mAh
|Max charge power
|100 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (18 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|-
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 100 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.
