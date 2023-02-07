OnePlus 11R vs 10T 5G VS OnePlus 11R OnePlus 10T 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus 11R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 7, 2023, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 14% higher pixel density (451 vs 394 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (451 vs 394 PPI) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20.1:9 PPI 451 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits 950 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 360 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus 11R n/a 10T 5G 827 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.34 mm (6.43 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.43 mm (2.93 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 203.5 g (7.18 oz) Waterproof No IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Silver Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 11R +2% 90% 10T 5G 87.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 16 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM OxygenOS 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 100 W 150 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (68% in 13 min) Full charging time - 0:19 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:17 hr Watching video - 16:57 hr Gaming - 05:37 hr Standby - 97 hr General battery life OnePlus 11R n/a 10T 5G 33:09 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 11R n/a 10T 5G 84 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 August 2022 Release date February 2023 August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the design and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10T 5G. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 11R.