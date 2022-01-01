OnePlus 3T vs Nokia 8.1
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch OnePlus 3T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821) that was released on November 15, 2016, against the Nokia 8.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 3T
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
- Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.1
- Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (542 against 444 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
- Thinner bezels – 8.21% more screen real estate
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
70
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
54
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.18 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.34%
|81.55%
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|75 Hz
|Response time
|-
|32 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|930:1
Design and build
|Height
|152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Max. clock
|2350 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|653 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~519 GFLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1467
|CPU
|60225
|75106
|GPU
|77910
|45433
|Memory
|37119
|38971
|UX
|59954
|66775
|Total score
|233962
|225421
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6051
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 5.0.4
|-
|OS size
|13.6 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|05:54 hr
|-
|Watching video
|10:46 hr
|-
|Gaming
|03:52 hr
|-
|Standby
|89 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28.26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2016
|December 2018
|Release date
|March 2017
|December 2018
|SAR (head)
|0.893 W/kg
|0.893 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.254 W/kg
|2.07 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 8.1. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 3T.
