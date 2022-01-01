Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 3T vs Nokia 8.1 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 3T vs Nokia 8.1

Ванплас 3Т
VS
Нокиа 8.1
OnePlus 3T
Nokia 8.1

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch OnePlus 3T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821) that was released on November 15, 2016, against the Nokia 8.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 3T
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.1
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (542 against 444 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • Thinner bezels – 8.21% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 3T
vs
Nokia 8.1

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.18 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.9:9
PPI 401 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 73.34% 81.55%
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 75 Hz
Response time - 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 930:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 3T
444 nits
Nokia 8.1 +22%
542 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 3T
73.34%
Nokia 8.1 +11%
81.55%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 3T and Nokia 8.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2350 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 530 Adreno 616
GPU clock 653 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~519 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 3T +4%
233962
Nokia 8.1
225421
CPU 60225 75106
GPU 77910 45433
Memory 37119 38971
UX 59954 66775
Total score 233962 225421
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 3T +51%
873
Nokia 8.1
578
PCMark 3.0 score 6051 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM OxygenOS 5.0.4 -
OS size 13.6 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 05:54 hr -
Watching video 10:46 hr -
Gaming 03:52 hr -
Standby 89 hr -
General battery life
OnePlus 3T
22:38 hr
Nokia 8.1
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28.26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size 1 microns 1.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 3T +6%
84.3 dB
Nokia 8.1
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2016 December 2018
Release date March 2017 December 2018
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg 0.893 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.254 W/kg 2.07 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 8.1. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 3T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 3T vs OnePlus 6T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish