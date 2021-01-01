Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 5 vs Apple iPhone 11

Ванплас 5
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
OnePlus 5
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch OnePlus 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on June 20, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 23% higher pixel density (401 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (644 against 427 nits)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (94 vs 83 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 5
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.34% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.8 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 5
427 nits
iPhone 11 +51%
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 154.2 mm (6.07 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 153 gramm (5.4 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 5
73.34%
iPhone 11 +8%
79%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 5 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 5
n/a
iPhone 11
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 5
n/a
iPhone 11
3425
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 5
178297
iPhone 11 +154%
452283
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 5
n/a
iPhone 11
524428
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM OxygenOS 9.0.4 -
OS size 11.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 5
10:54 hr
iPhone 11 +45%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 5
18:42 hr
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 5 +10%
19:27 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 36 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 20 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 5 +5%
87.8 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2017 September 2019
Release date August 2017 September 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 5 vs Honor 10
2. OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 7T
3. OnePlus 5 vs Pocophone F1
4. OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 6T
5. iPhone 11 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
6. iPhone 11 vs Mi 10 Pro
7. iPhone 11 vs iPhone XS
8. iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro
9. iPhone 11 vs Mi Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish