OnePlus 5 vs Google Pixel 4
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch OnePlus 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on June 20, 2017, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5
- Shows 27% longer battery life (23:42 vs 18:36 hours)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2800 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (487K versus 313K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 11W
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 11% higher pixel density (444 vs 401 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 6.46% more screen real estate
- The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|POLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|444 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.34%
|79.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|95.5%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|154.2 mm (6.07 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
|Thickness
|7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray
|White, Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|84866
|129834
|GPU
|106899
|182353
|Memory
|47774
|67946
|UX
|75535
|107998
|Total score
|313752
|487267
|Stability
|80%
|79%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|18 FPS
|Graphics score
|1165
|3040
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7430
|10769
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 9.0.4
|-
|OS size
|11.4 GB
|9.55 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|2800 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (11 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 20 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:20 hr
|Web browsing
|07:06 hr
|06:04 hr
|Watching video
|12:48 hr
|08:41 hr
|Gaming
|04:10 hr
|03:09 hr
|Standby
|75 hr
|62 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 36 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|20 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2017
|October 2019
|Release date
|August 2017
|November 2019
|SAR (head)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4 is definitely a better buy.
