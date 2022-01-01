Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch OnePlus 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on June 20, 2017, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.