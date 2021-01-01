Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch OnePlus 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on June 20, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.