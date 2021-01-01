OnePlus 5T vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.01-inch OnePlus 5T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on November 16, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5T
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- 23% higher pixel density (402 vs 326 PPI)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 32 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (524K versus 276K)
- Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (644 against 432 nits)
- Shows 15% longer battery life (94 vs 82 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
92
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
77
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.01 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.88%
|79%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
387
iPhone 11 +238%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1673
iPhone 11 +105%
3425
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
176621
iPhone 11 +156%
452283
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
276074
iPhone 11 +90%
524428
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 9.0.4
|-
|OS size
|17 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:13 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:09 hr
iPhone 11 +52%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:49 hr
iPhone 11 +12%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 5T +28%
22:28 hr
17:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|20 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2017
|September 2019
|Release date
|November 2017
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 525 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.68 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.71 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.
