Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.01-inch OnePlus 5T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on November 16, 2017, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.