Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 5T vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

OnePlus 5T vs Google Pixel 4a

Ванплас 5Т
OnePlus 5T
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch OnePlus 5T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on November 16, 2017, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5T
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (82 vs 76 hours)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (793 against 432 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 10% higher pixel density (443 vs 402 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 5T
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.01 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.88% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM 242 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 5T
432 nits
Pixel 4a +84%
793 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.1 mm (6.15 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 5T
79.88%
Pixel 4a +4%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 5T and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 618
GPU clock 710 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 5T
388
Pixel 4a +40%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 5T +2%
1674
Pixel 4a
1641
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 5T +4%
279924
Pixel 4a
268224
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores (184th and 193rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM OxygenOS 9.0.4 Stock Android
OS size 17 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:13 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 5T
10:09 hr
Pixel 4a +14%
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 5T +35%
16:49 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 5T
22:28 hr
Pixel 4a +1%
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 5T
85.3 dB
Pixel 4a +1%
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced November 2017 August 2020
Release date November 2017 October 2020
Launch price ~ 525 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 1.68 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 5T or iPhone 11
2. OnePlus 5T or 8 Pro
3. OnePlus 5T or OnePlus 7
4. OnePlus 5T or OnePlus 7T
5. OnePlus 5T or Pocophone F1
6. Pixel 4a or Galaxy S10e
7. Pixel 4a or Galaxy A51
8. Pixel 4a or Galaxy S21
9. Pixel 4a or Galaxy S20
10. Pixel 4a or OnePlus 7T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish