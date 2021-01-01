Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch OnePlus 5T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on November 16, 2017, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.