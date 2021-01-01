OnePlus 5T vs Google Pixel 4a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch OnePlus 5T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on November 16, 2017, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5T
- Shows 8% longer battery life (82 vs 76 hours)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (793 against 432 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 10% higher pixel density (443 vs 402 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
66
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.01 inches
|5.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|443 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.88%
|83.3%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|95.3%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|255 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
388
Pixel 4a +40%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 5T +2%
1674
1641
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 5T +4%
279924
268224
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores (184th and 193rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 9.0.4
|Stock Android
|OS size
|17 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|1:13 hr
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:09 hr
Pixel 4a +14%
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 5T +35%
16:49 hr
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
22:28 hr
Pixel 4a +1%
22:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|20 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
122
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2017
|August 2020
|Release date
|November 2017
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 525 USD
|~ 387 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.68 W/kg
|1.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.71 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a is definitely a better buy.
