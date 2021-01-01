Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 5T vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

OnePlus 5T vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

Ванплас 5Т
OnePlus 5T
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch OnePlus 5T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on November 16, 2017, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (685 against 432 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Comes with 585 mAh larger battery capacity: 3885 vs 3300 mAh
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (307K versus 279K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 5T
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.01 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.88% 84.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM 242 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 5T
432 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +59%
685 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.1 mm (6.15 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 5T
79.88%
Pixel 4a 5G +5%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 5T and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 620
GPU clock 710 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 5T
388
Pixel 4a 5G +48%
576
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 5T
1674
Pixel 4a 5G +6%
1778
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 5T
279924
Pixel 4a 5G +10%
307509
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (184th and 150th place)

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 9.0.4 Stock Android
OS size 17 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:13 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 5T
10:09 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 5T
16:49 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 5T
22:28 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 5T
85.3 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +5%
89.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced November 2017 September 2020
Release date November 2017 November 2020
Launch price ~ 525 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 1.68 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
