Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch OnePlus 5T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on November 16, 2017, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5T
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3300 mAh
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (364K versus 279K)
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (509 against 432 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • 76% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 682 and 388 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 5T
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.01 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.88% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.8 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1344:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 5T
432 nits
Nova 5T +18%
509 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.1 mm (6.15 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 5T
79.88%
Nova 5T +5%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 5T and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 710 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 5T
388
Nova 5T +76%
682
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 5T
1674
Nova 5T +49%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 5T
279924
Nova 5T +30%
364441
AnTuTu Android Results (184th and 114th place)

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 9.0.4 EMUI 10.1
OS size 17 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 20 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:13 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 5T
10:09 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 5T
16:49 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 5T
22:28 hr
Nova 5T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 5T +6%
85.3 dB
Nova 5T
80.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced November 2017 August 2019
Release date November 2017 November 2019
Launch price ~ 525 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 1.68 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 5T is definitely a better buy.

