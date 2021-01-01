OnePlus 5T vs Huawei Nova 5T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.01-inch OnePlus 5T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on November 16, 2017, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5T
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3300 mAh
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (364K versus 279K)
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (509 against 432 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
- 76% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 682 and 388 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
70
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.01 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.88%
|84.2%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|36.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1344:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
|154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
388
Nova 5T +76%
682
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1674
Nova 5T +49%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
279924
Nova 5T +30%
364441
AnTuTu Android Results (184th and 114th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 9.0.4
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|17 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:13 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:49 hr
Talk (3G)
22:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|117°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6912 x 4624
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|20 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2017
|August 2019
|Release date
|November 2017
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 525 USD
|~ 325 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.68 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.71 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 5T is definitely a better buy.
