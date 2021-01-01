Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5

Ванплас 5Т
VS
Ванплас 5
OnePlus 5T
OnePlus 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.01-inch OnePlus 5T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on November 16, 2017, against the OnePlus 5, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5T
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 6.54% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 5T
vs
OnePlus 5

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 402 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.88% 73.34%
Display tests
PWM 242 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 5T +1%
432 nits
OnePlus 5
427 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.1 mm (6.15 inches) 154.2 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red Black, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 5T +9%
79.88%
OnePlus 5
73.34%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 540
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 5T
176621
OnePlus 5 +1%
178297
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 5T
276074
OnePlus 5
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 9.0.4 OxygenOS 9.0.4
OS size 17 GB 11.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:13 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 5T
10:09 hr
OnePlus 5 +4%
10:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 5T
16:49 hr
OnePlus 5 +12%
18:42 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 5T +16%
22:28 hr
OnePlus 5
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 36 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm 20 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 5T
86.3 dB
OnePlus 5 +2%
87.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2017 June 2017
Release date November 2017 August 2017
Launch price ~ 525 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 1.68 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 5T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (20%)
12 (80%)
Total votes: 15

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
