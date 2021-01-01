OnePlus 6 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch OnePlus 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 49 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 79% higher maximum brightness (814 against 454 nits)
- Shows 34% longer battery life (102 vs 76 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Comes with 669 mAh larger battery capacity: 3969 vs 3300 mAh
- 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (527K versus 359K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.28 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.12%
|83.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|99.6%
|PWM
|236 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
507
iPhone 11 Pro Max +155%
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2253
iPhone 11 Pro Max +51%
3396
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
256057
iPhone 11 Pro Max +79%
458136
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
359957
iPhone 11 Pro Max +47%
527565
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.3.1
|-
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:19 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +64%
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:27 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +35%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 6 +30%
27:42 hr
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
100
iPhone 11 Pro Max +24%
124
Video quality
87
iPhone 11 Pro Max +17%
102
Generic camera score
96
iPhone 11 Pro Max +22%
117
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2018
|September 2019
|Release date
|May 2018
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 612 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.33 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
