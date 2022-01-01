Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

OnePlus 6 vs Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch OnePlus 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (25:39 vs 22:33 hours)
  • Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 584 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2716 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 363K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (675 against 456 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Stereo speakers
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 933 and 509 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.12% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 99.3%
PWM 236 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 6
456 nits
iPhone X +48%
675 nits
Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 6 +1%
84.12%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 6 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 6
509
iPhone X +83%
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 6
2283
iPhone X +5%
2389
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 6 +10%
400326
iPhone X
363244
CPU 102075 122434
GPU 164911 100806
Memory 57690 57691
UX 77128 83809
Total score 400326 363244
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 6
1447
iPhone X +146%
3566
Stability 97% 62%
Graphics test 8 FPS 21 FPS
Graphics score 1447 3566
PCMark 3.0 score 8357 -
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM OxygenOS 11 15.4
OS size 12 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:07 hr 07:08 hr
Watching video 11:16 hr 09:17 hr
Gaming 03:44 hr 04:04 hr
Standby 94 hr 84 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 6 +14%
25:39 hr
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 6
100
iPhone X +1%
101
Video quality
OnePlus 6
87
iPhone X +2%
89
Generic camera score
OnePlus 6
96
iPhone X +1%
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 6
81.6 dB
iPhone X +5%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 September 2017
Release date May 2018 November 2017
SAR (head) 1.33 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone X. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7

