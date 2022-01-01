Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 6 vs Pixel 4 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 6 vs Google Pixel 4

Ванплас 6
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4
OnePlus 6
Google Pixel 4

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch OnePlus 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
  • Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (25:39 vs 18:36 hours)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2800 mAh
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (456 against 422 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (487K versus 400K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 10% higher pixel density (444 vs 402 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 6
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.28 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 402 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.12% 79.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 95.5%
PWM 236 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 6 +8%
456 nits
Pixel 4
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 6 +5%
84.12%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 6 and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 640
GPU clock 710 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 6
509
Pixel 4 +23%
624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 6
2283
Pixel 4 +7%
2443
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 6
400326
Pixel 4 +22%
487267
CPU 102075 129834
GPU 164911 182353
Memory 57690 67946
UX 77128 107998
Total score 400326 487267
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 6
1447
Pixel 4 +110%
3040
Stability 97% 79%
Graphics test 8 FPS 18 FPS
Graphics score 1447 3040
PCMark 3.0 score 8357 10769
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM OxygenOS 11 -
OS size 12 GB 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:07 hr 06:04 hr
Watching video 11:16 hr 08:41 hr
Gaming 03:44 hr 03:09 hr
Standby 94 hr 62 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 6 +38%
25:39 hr
Pixel 4
18:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 6
100
Pixel 4 +17%
117
Video quality
OnePlus 6
87
Pixel 4 +16%
101
Generic camera score
OnePlus 6
96
Pixel 4 +17%
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 6
81.6 dB
Pixel 4 +5%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 October 2019
Release date May 2018 November 2019
SAR (head) 1.33 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 7
2. OnePlus 6 and Pocophone F1
3. OnePlus 6 and P20 Pro
4. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a 5G
5. Pixel 4 and Pixel 6
6. Pixel 4 and Pixel 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish