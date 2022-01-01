Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch OnePlus 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.