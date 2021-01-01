Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 6 vs Huawei Honor 10

Ванплас 6
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
OnePlus 6
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch OnePlus 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (359K versus 159K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 507 and 347 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (499 against 454 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 6
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.28 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.9:9
PPI 402 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.12% 79.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 236 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1423:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 6
454 nits
Honor 10 +10%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 6 +5%
84.12%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 6 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 710 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 6 +46%
507
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 6 +49%
2253
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 6 +22%
256057
Honor 10
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 6 +126%
359957
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM OxygenOS 10.3.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 12 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 20 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 6
9:19 hr
Honor 10 +25%
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 6 +26%
14:27 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 6 +30%
27:42 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 6
81.6 dB
Honor 10 +3%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 April 2018
Release date May 2018 April 2018
Launch price ~ 612 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.33 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 6 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 or OnePlus 6
2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or OnePlus 6
3. Xiaomi Mi 8 or OnePlus 6
4. OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 6
5. OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 6
6. Samsung Galaxy A30 or Huawei Honor 10
7. Huawei P30 Lite or Honor 10
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Huawei Honor 10
9. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Honor 10
10. Huawei Honor 9X or Honor 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish