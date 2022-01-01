Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 6 vs Mate 20 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 6 vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro

OnePlus 6
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch OnePlus 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3300 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 34% higher pixel density (538 vs 402 PPI)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (28:16 vs 25:39 hours)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (652 against 456 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 400K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 6
vs
Mate 20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 538 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.12% 88.14%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 99.1%
PWM 236 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 6
456 nits
Mate 20 Pro +43%
652 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 6
84.12%
Mate 20 Pro +5%
88.14%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 6 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 710 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 6
509
Mate 20 Pro +34%
683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 6
2283
Mate 20 Pro +7%
2436
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 6
400326
Mate 20 Pro +21%
482737
CPU 102075 140916
GPU 164911 143456
Memory 57690 83772
UX 77128 115457
Total score 400326 482737
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 6
1447
Mate 20 Pro +71%
2480
Stability 97% 48%
Graphics test 8 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 1447 2480
PCMark 3.0 score 8357 8525
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 11 EMUI 10.1
OS size 12 GB 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 20 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:07 hr 09:49 hr
Watching video 11:16 hr 12:05 hr
Gaming 03:44 hr 04:45 hr
Standby 94 hr 95 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 6
25:39 hr
Mate 20 Pro +10%
28:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 6
100
Mate 20 Pro +14%
114
Video quality
OnePlus 6
87
Mate 20 Pro +11%
97
Generic camera score
OnePlus 6
96
Mate 20 Pro +14%
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 6 +5%
81.6 dB
Mate 20 Pro
77.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 October 2018
Release date May 2018 November 2018
SAR (head) 1.33 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

