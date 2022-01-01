Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 6 vs Nova 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch OnePlus 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3300 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (603 against 456 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (519K versus 400K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.78% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 6
vs
Nova 9

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.12% 89.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 100%
PWM 236 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 6
456 nits
Nova 9 +32%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 6
84.12%
Nova 9 +7%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 6 and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 710 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 6
509
Nova 9 +54%
785
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 6
2283
Nova 9 +30%
2962
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 6
400326
Nova 9 +30%
519282
CPU 102075 156658
GPU 164911 158032
Memory 57690 87534
UX 77128 120646
Total score 400326 519282
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 6
1447
Nova 9 +72%
2496
Stability 97% 98%
Graphics test 8 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 1447 2496
PCMark 3.0 score 8357 9714
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11 EMUI 12
OS size 12 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 20 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:07 hr 08:44 hr
Watching video 11:16 hr 11:27 hr
Gaming 03:44 hr 04:55 hr
Standby 94 hr 93 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 6
25:39 hr
Nova 9 +4%
26:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 6
100
Nova 9
n/a
Video quality
OnePlus 6
87
Nova 9
n/a
Generic camera score
OnePlus 6
96
Nova 9
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 6
81.6 dB
Nova 9 +11%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2018 September 2021
Release date May 2018 September 2021
SAR (head) 1.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 is definitely a better buy.

