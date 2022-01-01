Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch OnePlus 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.