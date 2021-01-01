OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch OnePlus 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
- 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (359K versus 188K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 507 and 387 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (685 against 454 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.28 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.12%
|80%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|99.7%
|PWM
|236 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|32.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2035:1
Design and build
|Height
|155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 6 +31%
507
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 6 +32%
2253
1712
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 6 +26%
256057
203924
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 6 +91%
359957
188926
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.3.1
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:19 hr
Huawei P20 +48%
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 6 +18%
14:27 hr
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 6 +68%
27:42 hr
16:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
100
Huawei P20 +7%
107
Video quality
87
Huawei P20 +8%
94
Generic camera score
96
Huawei P20 +6%
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2018
|March 2018
|Release date
|May 2018
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 612 USD
|~ 562 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.33 W/kg
|0.76 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 6. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20.
