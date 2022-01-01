Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 6 vs P20 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20 Pro

Ванплас 6
VS
Хуавей П20 Про
OnePlus 6
Huawei P20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch OnePlus 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 329K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 509 and 350 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (587 against 456 nits)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 6
vs
P20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.7:9
PPI 402 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.12% 82%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 236 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 6
456 nits
P20 Pro +29%
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 6 +3%
84.12%
P20 Pro
82%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 6 and Huawei P20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 710 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 6 +45%
509
P20 Pro
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 6 +65%
2283
P20 Pro
1385
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 6 +21%
400326
P20 Pro
329784
CPU 102075 77623
GPU 164911 101795
Memory 57690 69208
UX 77128 83622
Total score 400326 329784
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 6
1447
P20 Pro
n/a
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1447 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8357 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 11 EMUI 10
OS size 12 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:07 hr 10:19 hr
Watching video 11:16 hr 10:35 hr
Gaming 03:44 hr 05:48 hr
Standby 94 hr 82 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 6
25:39 hr
P20 Pro +5%
26:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 6
100
P20 Pro +14%
114
Video quality
OnePlus 6
87
P20 Pro +13%
98
Generic camera score
OnePlus 6
96
P20 Pro +14%
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 6
81.6 dB
P20 Pro +4%
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 March 2018
Release date May 2018 April 2018
SAR (head) 1.33 W/kg 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P20 Pro. But if the performance, software, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 6
2. Xiaomi Mi 8 vs OnePlus 6
3. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs OnePlus 6
4. OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6
5. Huawei Nova 9 vs P20 Pro
6. Huawei P20 Lite vs P20 Pro
7. OnePlus 6T vs Huawei P20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish