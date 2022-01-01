OnePlus 6 vs LG G6
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch OnePlus 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 150K)
- Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
- Shows 14% longer battery life (25:39 vs 22:30 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.55% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the LG G6
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 41% higher pixel density (565 vs 402 PPI)
- Supports WPC/PMA wireless charging up to
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (562 against 456 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 14 grams less
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.28 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|565 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.12%
|78.57%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|99%
|PWM
|236 Hz
|2410 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|31.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2809:1
Design and build
|Height
|155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|653 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~519 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|102075
|39688
|GPU
|164911
|48055
|Memory
|57690
|29347
|UX
|77128
|34910
|Total score
|400326
|150947
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|5 FPS
|Graphics score
|1447
|886
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8357
|5667
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
|LG UX 6
|OS size
|12 GB
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, WPC/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|08:07 hr
|07:14 hr
|Watching video
|11:16 hr
|08:57 hr
|Gaming
|03:44 hr
|03:40 hr
|Standby
|94 hr
|86 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|125°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2018
|February 2017
|Release date
|May 2018
|April 2017
|SAR (head)
|1.33 W/kg
|0.393 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|1.12 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 6 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1