Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 6 vs LG G6 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 6 vs LG G6

Ванплас 6
VS
Лджи Джи 6
OnePlus 6
LG G6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch OnePlus 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 150K)
  • Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (25:39 vs 22:30 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.55% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the LG G6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 41% higher pixel density (565 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports WPC/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (562 against 456 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 14 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 6
vs
LG G6

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.28 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 402 ppi 565 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.12% 78.57%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 99%
PWM 236 Hz 2410 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 31.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2809:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 6
456 nits
LG G6 +23%
562 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 6 +7%
84.12%
LG G6
78.57%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 6 and LG G6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 530
GPU clock 710 MHz 653 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 6 +85%
509
LG G6
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 6 +246%
2283
LG G6
659
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 6 +165%
400326
LG G6
150947
CPU 102075 39688
GPU 164911 48055
Memory 57690 29347
UX 77128 34910
Total score 400326 150947
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 6 +63%
1447
LG G6
886
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 8 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 1447 886
PCMark 3.0 score 8357 5667
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM OxygenOS 11 LG UX 6
OS size 12 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, WPC/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:07 hr 07:14 hr
Watching video 11:16 hr 08:57 hr
Gaming 03:44 hr 03:40 hr
Standby 94 hr 86 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 6 +14%
25:39 hr
LG G6
22:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 6
100
LG G6
n/a
Video quality
OnePlus 6
87
LG G6
n/a
Generic camera score
OnePlus 6
96
LG G6
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 6 +2%
81.6 dB
LG G6
80.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 February 2017
Release date May 2018 April 2017
SAR (head) 1.33 W/kg 0.393 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 6 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 7
2. OnePlus 6 and Mi 8
3. OnePlus 6 and Pocophone F1
4. OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T
5. OnePlus 6 and P20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish