Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 6T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 29, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 41 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (527K versus 300K)
  • Delivers 83% higher maximum brightness (814 against 445 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (102 vs 90 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 6T
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.41 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.89% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 9 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 6T
445 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +83%
814 nits
Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 6T +3%
85.89%
iPhone 11 Pro Max
83.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 6T and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 6T
510
iPhone 11 Pro Max +154%
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 6T
2353
iPhone 11 Pro Max +44%
3396
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 6T
291757
iPhone 11 Pro Max +57%
458136
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 6T
300845
iPhone 11 Pro Max +75%
527565
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM OxygenOS 10.3.1 -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 6T
12:04 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +25%
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 6T
15:40 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +25%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 6T +38%
29:08 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max +7%
85.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 September 2019
Release date February 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 1.552 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.269 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

