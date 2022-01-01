OnePlus 6T vs Apple iPhone 13
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 6T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 29, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 473 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3227 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (804K versus 405K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 77% higher maximum brightness (797 against 451 nits)
- Shows 27% longer battery life (36:13 vs 28:35 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- The phone is 3-years newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.41 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.89%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|129%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|609 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
515
iPhone 13 +234%
1721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2369
iPhone 13 +95%
4626
|CPU
|91110
|219838
|GPU
|166474
|329364
|Memory
|64332
|121868
|UX
|84472
|133943
|Total score
|405799
|804149
|Stability
|97%
|79%
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|52 FPS
|Graphics score
|1447
|8810
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8506
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
|15.4
|OS size
|13 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|3227 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|09:37 hr
|13:11 hr
|Watching video
|12:25 hr
|14:33 hr
|Gaming
|03:56 hr
|05:31 hr
|Standby
|101 hr
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
iPhone 13 +37%
138
Video quality
91
iPhone 13 +29%
117
Generic camera score
98
iPhone 13 +33%
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2021
|Release date
|February 2019
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|1.552 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.269 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2