Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 6T vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

OnePlus 6T vs Apple iPhone X

Ванплас 6Т
VS
Эпл Айфон X
OnePlus 6T
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 6T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 29, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Has a 0.61 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 984 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 2716 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (90 vs 74 hours)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (300K versus 251K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (665 against 445 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Stereo speakers
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 510 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 6T
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.41 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.89% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.3%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 9 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 6T
445 nits
iPhone X +49%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Purple Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 6T +4%
85.89%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 6T and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 6T
510
iPhone X +82%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 6T
2353
iPhone X +1%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 6T +18%
291757
iPhone X
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 6T +20%
300845
iPhone X
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM OxygenOS 10.3.1 -
OS size 13 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 6T +30%
12:04 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 6T +28%
15:40 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 6T +53%
29:08 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
OnePlus 6T +2%
91
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
OnePlus 6T +1%
98
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB
iPhone X +6%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 September 2017
Release date February 2019 November 2017
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 1.552 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.269 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone X. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 and OnePlus 6T
2. Huawei P30 Pro and OnePlus 6T
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 6T
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and OnePlus 6T
5. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and OnePlus 6T
6. Apple iPhone 11 and Apple iPhone X
7. Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone X
8. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Apple iPhone X
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone X
10. Huawei P40 and Apple iPhone X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish