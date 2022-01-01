OnePlus 6T vs Google Pixel 4
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 6T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 29, 2018, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
- Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
- Shows 54% longer battery life (28:35 vs 18:36 hours)
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 2800 mAh
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Thinner bezels – 6.09% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports wireless charging up to 11W
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (487K versus 405K)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- 10% higher pixel density (444 vs 402 PPI)
- The phone is 1-year newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.41 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|444 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.89%
|79.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|95.5%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Purple
|White, Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
515
Pixel 4 +21%
624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2369
Pixel 4 +3%
2443
|CPU
|91110
|129834
|GPU
|166474
|182353
|Memory
|64332
|67946
|UX
|84472
|107998
|Total score
|405799
|487267
|Stability
|97%
|79%
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|18 FPS
|Graphics score
|1447
|3040
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8506
|10769
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
|-
|OS size
|13 GB
|9.55 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|2800 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (11 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:20 hr
|Web browsing
|09:37 hr
|06:04 hr
|Watching video
|12:25 hr
|08:41 hr
|Gaming
|03:56 hr
|03:09 hr
|Standby
|101 hr
|62 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Pixel 4 +16%
117
Video quality
91
Pixel 4 +11%
101
Generic camera score
98
Pixel 4 +14%
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|October 2019
|Release date
|February 2019
|November 2019
|SAR (head)
|1.552 W/kg
|1.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.269 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6T.
