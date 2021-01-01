Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 6T vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 6T vs Huawei Honor 10

OnePlus 6T
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 6T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 29, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (300K versus 159K)
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (90 vs 74 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3400 mAh
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.99% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (499 against 445 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 6T
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.41 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 402 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.89% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1423:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 6T
445 nits
Honor 10 +12%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 6T +7%
85.89%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 6T and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 710 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 6T +47%
510
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 6T +56%
2353
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 6T +39%
291757
Honor 10
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 6T +89%
300845
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM OxygenOS 10.3.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 13 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 20 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 6T +5%
12:04 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 6T +35%
15:40 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 6T +38%
29:08 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB
Honor 10 +5%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 April 2018
Release date February 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.552 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.269 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 6T is definitely a better buy.

