Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 6T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 29, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.