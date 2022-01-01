OnePlus 6T vs Huawei P20 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 6T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 29, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.17% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Weighs 40 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
51
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.41 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.89%
|80.72%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|98.8%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1035:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Purple
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~40 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2369
|CPU
|91110
|-
|GPU
|166474
|-
|Memory
|64332
|-
|UX
|84472
|-
|Total score
|405799
|-
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1447
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8506
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
|EMUI 9.0
|OS size
|13 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|09:37 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:25 hr
|-
|Gaming
|03:56 hr
|-
|Standby
|101 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
98
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2018
|March 2018
|Release date
|February 2019
|March 2018
|SAR (head)
|1.552 W/kg
|0.75 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.269 W/kg
|1.21 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 6T is definitely a better buy.
