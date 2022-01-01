Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 6T vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 6T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 29, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.17% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 6T
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.41 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.9:9
PPI 402 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.89% 80.72%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 98.8%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1035:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 6T
451 nits
P20 Lite +7%
482 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Purple Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 6T +6%
85.89%
P20 Lite
80.72%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 6T and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 710 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~40 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 6T
2369
P20 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 6T
405799
P20 Lite
n/a
CPU 91110 -
GPU 166474 -
Memory 64332 -
UX 84472 -
Total score 405799 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 6T
1447
P20 Lite
n/a
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1447 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8506 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM OxygenOS 11 EMUI 9.0
OS size 13 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:37 hr -
Watching video 12:25 hr -
Gaming 03:56 hr -
Standby 101 hr -
General battery life
OnePlus 6T
28:35 hr
P20 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB
P20 Lite +4%
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2018 March 2018
Release date February 2019 March 2018
SAR (head) 1.552 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.269 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 6T is definitely a better buy.

