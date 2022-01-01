OnePlus 6T vs Huawei P20 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 6T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 29, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 329K)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 515 and 350 points
- The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (587 against 451 nits)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
61
Value for money
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.41 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.89%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|238 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Purple
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 6T +47%
515
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 6T +71%
2369
1385
|CPU
|91110
|77623
|GPU
|166474
|101795
|Memory
|64332
|69208
|UX
|84472
|83622
|Total score
|405799
|329784
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1447
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8506
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|13 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:30 hr
|Web browsing
|09:37 hr
|10:19 hr
|Watching video
|12:25 hr
|10:35 hr
|Gaming
|03:56 hr
|05:48 hr
|Standby
|101 hr
|82 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
P20 Pro +13%
114
Video quality
91
P20 Pro +8%
98
Generic camera score
98
P20 Pro +11%
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|March 2018
|Release date
|February 2019
|April 2018
|SAR (head)
|1.552 W/kg
|0.73 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.269 W/kg
|1.22 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 6T. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Pro.
