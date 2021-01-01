Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 6T vs LG G6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 6T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 29, 2018, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (300K versus 128K)
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (90 vs 72 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3300 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 7.32% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the LG G6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 41% higher pixel density (565 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports WPC/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (554 against 445 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.41 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 402 ppi 565 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.89% 78.57%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99%
PWM 240 Hz 2410 Hz
Response time 9 ms 31.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2809:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 6T
445 nits
LG G6 +24%
554 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Purple White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 6T +9%
85.89%
LG G6
78.57%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 6T and LG G6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 530
GPU clock 710 MHz 653 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 6T +86%
510
LG G6
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 6T +255%
2353
LG G6
663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 6T +103%
291757
LG G6
143388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 6T +134%
300845
LG G6
128596
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM OxygenOS 10.3.1 LG UX 6
OS size 13 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, WPC/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 6T +45%
12:04 hr
LG G6
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 6T +50%
15:40 hr
LG G6
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 6T +30%
29:08 hr
LG G6
22:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 6T
101
LG G6
n/a
Video quality
OnePlus 6T
91
LG G6
n/a
Generic camera score
OnePlus 6T
98
LG G6
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB
LG G6
80.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 February 2017
Release date February 2019 April 2017
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 1.552 W/kg 0.393 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.269 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 6T is definitely a better buy.

