Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 6T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 29, 2018, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.