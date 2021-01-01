Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 6T vs G7 ThinQ – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 6T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 29, 2018, against the LG G7 ThinQ, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3000 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (90 vs 77 hours)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the LG G7 ThinQ
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 106% higher maximum brightness (918 against 445 nits)
  • 40% higher pixel density (563 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports WPC/WPA wireless charging up to
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 6T
vs
G7 ThinQ

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.41 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.89% 83.19%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 240 Hz 1174 Hz
Response time 9 ms 32.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1988:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 6T
445 nits
G7 ThinQ +106%
918 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Purple Black, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 6T +3%
85.89%
G7 ThinQ
83.19%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 6T and LG G7 ThinQ in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 6T +1%
510
G7 ThinQ
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 6T +14%
2353
G7 ThinQ
2071
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 6T +13%
291757
G7 ThinQ
259278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 6T +9%
300845
G7 ThinQ
276374
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (217th and 250th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.3.1 LG UX 7.0
OS size 13 GB 8.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, WPC/WPA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 6T +16%
12:04 hr
G7 ThinQ
10:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 6T +62%
15:40 hr
G7 ThinQ
9:49 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 6T +26%
29:08 hr
G7 ThinQ
23:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 2 (16 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark Photo samples of LG G7 ThinQ from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 6T +20%
101
G7 ThinQ
84
Video quality
OnePlus 6T +15%
91
G7 ThinQ
79
Generic camera score
OnePlus 6T +18%
98
G7 ThinQ
83

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB
G7 ThinQ +3%
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 May 2018
Release date February 2019 June 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 1.552 W/kg 0.244 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.269 W/kg 1.466 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 6T. But if the display, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the LG G7 ThinQ.

